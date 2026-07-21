Countdown to kickoff: Paxton Ussery aims for big season following injury

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia DL Paxton Ussery (50) rushes the quarterback during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 22 marking 29 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

Senior defensive lineman Paxton Ussery is looking forward to a big senior season, after his campaign was cut short last fall.

Ussery returns to Vestavia Hills High School's defensive line this fall after a significant injury suffered against Hoover kept him out of last year's playoff run. Head coach Robert Evans said Ussery is working back toward full speed.

"He's an outstanding football player, and we missed him dearly in the playoffs," Evans said. "He got hurt against Hoover, but he's coming off of a significant injury and will be back full speed."

Ussery committed to playing college football at Jacksonville State University last week, as he chose the Gamecocks over a dozen other Division I offers.

Ussery is joined by fellow seniors Morgan Butler and Haines Bridges to anchor the line, as the Rebels were looking for a handful more lineman to provide depth this season.