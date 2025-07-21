Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Rebels' 2025 schedule

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players rush the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Tuesday marking 31 days until kickoff for Vestavia Hills.

The Rebels will play an out-of-state foe to begin the season, as they face Westside out of South Carolina.

Here is the full schedule for the Vestavia Hills varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: vs. Westside (S.C.)

Aug. 28: vs. Auburn

Sept. 5: @ Hewitt-Trussville*

Sept. 12: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Sept. 19: @ Thompson*

Sept. 26: OPEN

Oct. 3: vs. Prattville*

Oct. 9: vs. Oak Mountain*

Oct. 17: @ Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 24: vs. Hoover*

Oct. 30: vs. Montgomery Catholic

* Region game

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Vestavia Voice and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Vestavia Voice among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.