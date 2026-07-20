Countdown to kickoff: Charlie Taaffe returns as heartbeat of offense

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia and Westside on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 21 marking 30 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

Senior Charlie Taaffe returns for his fourth year in the Vestavia Hills football program this fall after throwing for 1,592 yards and 12 touchdowns on 112-of-180 passing a season ago, while adding 827 yards and 17 touchdowns on 134 carries as the Rebels' primary dual-threat option.

Head coach Robert Evans doesn't hold back when asked about his quarterback.

"I wouldn't trade him for any other quarterback in our region, and that includes kids signed in the SEC," Evans said. "I wouldn't trade him for anybody in the state of Alabama. He's a leader, he's a winner and our offense will run through him. If he has a big year, we'll have a big year."

Taaffe is known for his physicality, not a typical trait for a quarterback. He never shies away from contact, and Evans joked that he may prefer to play a different position where he is encouraged to deliver big hits. But he has the reins of the Rebels offense and will look to lead his squad to another successful season.

"He's proven himself," Evans said.