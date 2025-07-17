Countdown to kickoff: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia DL Josh Arendall (93) runs to celebrate play in the Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia game at Thomspon Reynolds Stadium on Sept. 6, 2024.

Friday marks 35 days until the Vestavia Hills High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Josh Arendall is one of the returning defensive leaders for the Rebels, and he will lead his unit onto the field Aug. 22 to take on Westside out of South Carolina.

Arendall will anchor the Rebels' defensive line at nose guard, and head coach Robert Evans says he is "strong as an ox."

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Vestavia Voice and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Vestavia Hills among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe

50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye

37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley

36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer

35 days: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall