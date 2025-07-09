Countdown to kickoff: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Caleb Boylan (53) looks for a block during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Thursday marks 43 days until the Vestavia Hills High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Caleb Boylan will begin his senior season on Aug. 22, as the Rebels host Westside out of South Carolina at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

Boylan is the Rebels' top returning lineman, grading out at 88% last fall with 31 knockdowns. He will look to help the Rebels reach the playoffs for the fourth straight year this season.

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan