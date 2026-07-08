Countdown to kickoff: Rebels looking to continue playoff streak

July 9 marks 42 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Vestavia Hills will get the season underway Aug. 20 with a home game against Parker.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Vestavia Hills will be playing in Class 6A, Region 3 this fall and is looking to extend its playoff streak. The Rebels have made the state playoffs each of the last four years, all four years of head coach Robert Evans' tenure.

The Rebels will have extended opportunities to make the playoffs this year, as 6A will have an amended playoff format, with 24 of the 32 teams in the classification qualifying for the postseason.

The top six teams in each of the four regions will make the playoffs. The Rebels have not finished lower than sixth in their region since a 3-7 campaign in 2014.