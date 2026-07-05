Countdown to kickoff: Slight changes in Rebels' region

July 6 marks 45 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Vestavia Hills will get the season underway Aug. 20 with a home game against Parker.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

With the newest round of AHSAA reclassification, which occurs every two years, Vestavia Hills will be in Class 6A, Region 3. With the AHSAA splitting public and private schools, there are now only six public school classifications.

CLASS 6A, REGION 3