Countdown to kickoff: Rebels QB Charlie Taaffe

Wednesday marks 51 days until the Vestavia Hills High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe will lead the Rebels on the field Aug. 22, as his team takes on Westside out of South Carolina in the season opener.

Taaffe, a junior, returns as the starting quarterback after a sophomore campaign that saw him improve exponentially as the season went along. He and the Rebels weathered an 0-3 start last fall before rallying to qualify for the playoffs with a 5-5 regular season record.

Taaffe established himself as a dual-threat quarterback, totaling nearly 2,500 yards of offense. He threw for 12 touchdowns and rushed for 14 more.

51 days: Charlie Taaffe