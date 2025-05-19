Central Alabama Girls Flag Football League to hold informational meetings in Vestavia

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page Team, smile and happy children players ready for fitness, teamwork and exercise on an outdoor field.

The Central Alabama Girls Flag Football League is hosting two informational meetings at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in June.

The meetings are designed to share information about the league and how girls can join a team or start one. The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 10, in the Civic Center’s Dogwood Room.

The Central Alabama Girls Flag Football League currently has teams from Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Chelsea but welcomes girls and teams from surrounding areas as well.