BUSA Bash Soccer Tournament set for this weekend

Birmingham United Soccer Association’s Annual Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament will take place Sept. 23-25.

375 teams will play during the three-day tournament. Teams from U-9 to U-19 Boys and Girls From nine different states will play over 1,200 Games.

This is the largest ever single weekend soccer tournament and or youth team sporting event occurring over one weekend. Venues in Shelby County include Dunnavant Valley Fields, Heardmont Park, Veterans Park in Alabaster, and Eagle Sports Park in Calera.

Games will also played at Hoover Met, Mountain Brook High School, and Rathmell Sports Park in Cahaba Heights.

The event will bring an estimated $7.8 million economic impact on the Birmingham metro area.

The event is hosted by Birmingham United Soccer Association and Alabama FC. Game schedules can be found at birminghamunited.com.