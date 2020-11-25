Bucs, Rebels seniors selected scholar athletes

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Vestavia Hill's Leighton Reese (45) makes a tackle during a game against Hoover on Sept. 3 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Hoover High School senior Nick Paradise and Vestavia Hills High School senior Leighton Reese have both been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020.

Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.

“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers,” said Rick Ford, GARS CEO. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our Presenting Partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”

With their selection, Paradise and Reese will each receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, are eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.

Paradise and Reese are two of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. Of the 144 nominees, the 25 who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.

Submitted by the Great American Rivalry Series.