Birmingham Tennis Academy partners with Vestavia for summer tennis programs

× Expand Adobe stock photo Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept Tennis game. Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is partnering with the Birmingham Tennis Academy to offer summer tennis programs.

There are four programs available:

Red Ball Program (Ages 5-8): This program is an introduction to tennis. It will focus on developing hand-eye coordination, agility and the fundamental skills of tennis.

Orange Ball Program (Ages 8-10): This program is for children who already have had an introduction to the sport of tennis. It aims to guide students into competitive tennis by continuing to develop their fundamental skills while introducing them to match play.

Juniors Development Program (Ages 11-18): This program is ideal for those with limited match experience. The program emphasizes technique and strategy through engaging drills and match play. Participants will be grouped based on their skill levels.

Adult Program: This program is designed to provide instruction for players at all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players.

People can register for the programs here. Registration is open through June 6.