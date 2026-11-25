× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills High School basketball at the Under the Lights Media Day on Oct. 19, 2026, at Dave & Buster's. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Vestavia Hills High School's basketball teams have each played through a holiday tournament to open the season, with the boys hosting the Sneaky Pete's Rebel Classic and the girls playing at Mountain Brook's Turkey Jam.

Vestavia Hills boys: Johnny Towry hasn't scored fewer than 23

The Rebels are 4-2, and Towry has scored at least 23 points in all six games. He opened the season with 31 points and 19 rebounds in a 65-55 win over Bob Jones, scored 30 in a 71-52 win over Shades Valley and had 32 in a 59-54 loss to Albertville at the Rebel Classic on Monday.

Adrian Peterson has been the second scoring option. He finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Tuesday's 56-42 win over Shades Valley that closed out the Rebel Classic, after 14 points and six rebounds in a 59-41 win over Leeds to open it. Jamari Presley scored 14 in the first Shades Valley win, and Jake Cesnick had 11 against Bob Jones.

Vestavia Hills' other loss was 59-44 at Hoover on Nov. 19, when Towry scored 24.

Vestavia Hills girls: Two wins in three Turkey Jam games

The Rebels are 5-3 after closing the Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook with a 62-44 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

Vestavia Hills opened the season with a 69-22 win over Gadsden City, hitting 13 3-pointers. Ella Kate Miller scored 13 and Olivia Hunsberger 10. After losses to Bob Jones (78-51) and Saint James (53-47), the Rebels beat Sparkman 61-48 and Guntersville 55-53.

At the Turkey Jam, Vestavia Hills beat Hazel Green 61-45 behind 15 points from Olivia Adkins and 13 each from Hunsberger and Ella Grace Stricklin, lost 67-51 to Saint James on Tuesday and finished with the Hillcrest win.

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