Rebels advancing to regional tournaments

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 2 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 3 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 4 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 5 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 6 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 7 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 8 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 9 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 10 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 11 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 12 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 13 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 14 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 15 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 16 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 17 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam × 18 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams are moving on to regionals.

Both teams advanced past the area tournaments last week to move on to the Class 7A Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University.

Last Wednesday in the Area 6 tournament, the Lady Rebels got past Hewitt-Trussville with a stifling defensive effort. Ella Grace Stricklin scored 14 points to lead the way, with Evie Black adding 10 points.

The boys won their opening round game of the area tournament as well, beating Oak Mountain 34. Brett Brown led the Rebels with 15 points to win.

Vestavia’s girls fell to top-ranked Hoover 64-30 in the area final, but the boys knocked off the Bucs 52-50 to win the area title. Johnny Towry and Brown each scored 17 points to lead the charge for the Rebels, with Towry also grabbing five rebounds.

As a result, both teams are heading to regional tournament and will open up play on Monday, Feb. 23. Vestavia’s girls face Albertville, while the boys take on Sparkman.