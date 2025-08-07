Avadian to hold Pickleball for a Purpose tournament in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of Avadian Foundation

The Avadian Foundation this weekend is hosting its first major fundraiser with an inaugural Pickleball for a Purpose tournament at The Picklr in Vestavia Hills.

The tournament will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the complex at 1031 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101. Proceeds will be used to assist various organizations with affordable housing, financial education, small business development and education.

Early registrants had to pay $50 to participate, but thanks to a sponsor, remaining registrants can enter the tournament free of charge.

Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 7, and as of Thursday afternoon, there will still six spots open in the women's beginner division and six spots in the women's double advanced division, foundation President Victoria Eligwe said.

Sweepstakes door prizes include a prize package from The Picklr, Birmingham Squadron tickets and merchandise, and gift certificates to Taziki’s and Tre Luna. All first-place finishers will win a cash prize, plus event tickets to Red Mountain Theatre or Birmingham Legion soccer.

The Avadian Foundation was established by Avadian Credit Union in 2022 and since then has awarded nearly $90,000 in grants to organizations across Alabama, including Navigate Affordable Housing Partners, Junior Achievement of Alabama, Teach for America, Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Rev Birmingham, United Negro College Fund, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army and Small Magic.

Register for Pickleball for a Purpose here.