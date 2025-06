× Expand Still shot from Atlanta Braves website video An Atlanta Braves baseball clinci

The Atlanta Braves are putting on a baseball clinic for children ages 6-12 at the Liberty Park baseball fields on Friday, June 13.

Children will have a chance to learn key movements and drills for baseball in one of three time slots: 9 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m.

The cost is $95 and includes a Braves technical shirt and Braves hat. Register at braves.com/clinics.