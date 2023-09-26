Athletes show their skills at 18th annual Special Olympics meet

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A student participates in the long jump at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A student participates in the softball throw at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A student watches as her classmate participates in the long jump at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A student participates in the long jump at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. More than 525 students from the Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Hoover and Homewood school systems participated in the 18th annual Special Olympics at Hewitt-Trussville's football stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Participants ranged in ages from elementary through high school and up to age 21 as they competed in track and field events that included a softball and javelin throw, long jump and distance races.

"We're just really proud of all of these kids," Trussville Superintendent Patrick Martin said. "I can tell you as a dad, I had a participant who was up this morning at 4:30 a.m. in anticipation and excitement. I think he's not the only one, just looking at the smiles tells the whole story."

Hoover City Schools had 15 schools and about 100 students participating in the event. Claire Jones-Moore, Hoover's executive director of exceptional education, saids she could not be prouder of the athletes and their quest to compete in Special Olympics. "Everyone has worked hard to make this a great day for all of our participants," Jones-Moore said.

