Rebels come in at No. 7 in preseason poll

by

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills will enter the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in Class 7A. The Rebels begin the season with a challenge against Westside, one of the top AAAA teams in South Carolina, on Aug. 22.

Here are the full 7A rankings:

2024 champion: Thompson

1. Thompson (16); 11-3

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3

3. Hoover; 10-3

4. Auburn (1); 10-1

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2

7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6

8. Opelika; 9-3

9. Enterprise; 8-5

10. Dothan; 5-5

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5), Carver-Montgomery (6-3), Austin (9-2), Oak Mountain (4-6).