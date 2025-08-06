Rebels come in at No. 7 in preseason poll

× Expand Vestavia running back Noah Boylan (23) finds a running lane during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual preseason high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills will enter the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in Class 7A. The Rebels begin the season with a challenge against Westside, one of the top AAAA teams in South Carolina, on Aug. 22.

Here are the full 7A rankings:

2024 champion: Thompson

1. Thompson (16); 11-3

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 10-3

3. Hoover; 10-3

4. Auburn (1); 10-1

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-3

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-2

7. Vestavia Hills; 6-6

8. Opelika; 9-3

9. Enterprise; 8-5

10. Dothan; 5-5

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (6-5), Carver-Montgomery (6-3), Austin (9-2), Oak Mountain (4-6).