Rebels basketball teams in others nominated category of ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) dunks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong.

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams made an appearance in the latest set of rankings released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Both the boys and girls squads were listed among teams nominated in Class 7A in the rankings released on Dec. 11. After tough starts to the year, both teams have been playing better of late.

Here are the full Class 7A rankings on the boys and girls sides:

Girls Class 7A

1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Albertville (11-1)

3. Bob Jones (9-4)

4. Daphne (8-2)

5. Fairhope (12-1)

6. Auburn (5-1)

7. Prattville (8-3)

8. Alma Bryant (10-1)

9. Foley (8-4)

10. Huntsville (10-4)

Others nominated: Dothan (8-4), Hewitt-Trussville (7-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-6), James Clemens (5-4), Oak Mountain (6-6), Sparkman (3-5), Vestavia Hills (6-5).

Boys Class 7A

1. Huntsville (9-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3)

3. Hoover (7-4)

4. Fairhope (6-1)

5. James Clemens (6-2)

6. Tuscaloosa Co. (12-3)

7. Dothan (9-1)

8. Sparkman (7-4)

9. Hewitt-Trussville (8-4)

10. Oak Mountain (7-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (8-2), Auburn (0-0), Austin (4-4), Bob Jones (7-5), Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Enterprise (3-3), Grissom (5-3), Vestavia Hills (6-4).