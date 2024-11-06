Rebels receiving votes in final poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Team captains shake hands before a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the final Class 7A poll, receiving votes after beating Clay-Chalkville 28-14 in the regular season finale.

This Thursday, Vestavia Hills heads to Mary G. Montgomery in the first round of the state playoffs.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 9-0

2. Hoover; 8-2

3. Mary Montgomery; 9-1

4. Central-Phenix City; 7-2

5. Thompson; 7-3

6. Opelika; 8-2

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2

8. Baker; 8-2

9. Austin; 9-1

10. Carver-Montgomery; 6-3

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3), Enterprise (6-4), Vestavia Hills (5-5).

