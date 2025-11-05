Rebels finish year at No. 2 in ASWA poll

× Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rebels stop the Catholic Offense at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills will finish the regular season as the No. 2 team in Class 7A. The Rebels rolled past Catholic-Montgomery last Thursday in the regular season finale. This Friday, the Rebels travel to Auburn to begin the 7A playoffs.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (17); 9-1; 213

2. Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 152

3. Thompson (1); 7-3; 141

4. Auburn; 8-2; 122

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 103

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 87

7. Baker; 8-2; 75

8. Daphne; 8-2; 57

9. Hoover; 6-4; 53

10. Opelika; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 2, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 1.

