Rebels finish year at No. 2 in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills will finish the regular season as the No. 2 team in Class 7A. The Rebels rolled past Catholic-Montgomery last Thursday in the regular season finale. This Friday, the Rebels travel to Auburn to begin the 7A playoffs.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (17); 9-1; 213

2. Vestavia Hills; 8-2; 152

3. Thompson (1); 7-3; 141

4. Auburn; 8-2; 122

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 103

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 87

7. Baker; 8-2; 75

8. Daphne; 8-2; 57

9. Hoover; 6-4; 53

10. Opelika; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 2, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 1.

