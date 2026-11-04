Rebels finish at No. 4 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sideline during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football poll of the season Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills moved back up to No. 4 in Class 6A, up from No. 5. The Rebels held that spot for seven straight polls before slipping a spot last week.

The Rebels, now 7-2, had an open date last week. They host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 10-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 170

3. Central-Phenix City; 9-1; 153

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 128

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 87

6. Auburn; 7-3; 83

7. Fairhope; 8-2; 75

8. Spain Park; 6-4; 63

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 42

10. James Clemens; 8-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-3) 10, Opelika (4-5) 8, Carver-Montgomery (6-4) 6.