Rebels maintain No. 2 ranking in ASWA poll

by

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills maintained its No. 2 ranking in Class 7A after knocking off rival Hoover last Friday. This week, the Rebels host Catholic-Montgomery on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 9-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 147

3. Thompson; 7-3; 133

4. Auburn; 8-2; 130

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 104

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 88

7. Baker; 7-2; 74

8. Daphne; 8-2; 55

9. Hoover; 6-4; 54

10. Opelika; 7-3; 18

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 6, Austin (6-3) 1.

