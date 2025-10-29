Rebels maintain No. 2 ranking in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill players take a knee during an injury time out in a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Fri, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills maintained its No. 2 ranking in Class 7A after knocking off rival Hoover last Friday. This week, the Rebels host Catholic-Montgomery on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 9-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 147

3. Thompson; 7-3; 133

4. Auburn; 8-2; 130

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-2; 104

6. Mary Montgomery; 9-1; 88

7. Baker; 7-2; 74

8. Daphne; 8-2; 55

9. Hoover; 6-4; 54

10. Opelika; 7-3; 18

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-3) 6, Austin (6-3) 1.

