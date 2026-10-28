Rebels drop to No. 5 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players study film during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills dropped to No. 5 in Class 6A, down from No. 4, after a 13-0 loss to top-ranked Prattville last week.

The Rebels, now 7-2, have an open date this week. They will host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 9-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City; 8-1; 153

4. Auburn; 7-2; 121

5. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 113

6. James Clemens; 8-1; 100

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-4; 70

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 42

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 35

10. Spain Park; 5-4; 27

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-4) 11, Daphne (6-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 4, Enterprise (6-3) 1.