Rebels drop to No. 5 in ASWA poll

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills dropped to No. 5 in Class 6A, down from No. 4, after a 13-0 loss to top-ranked Prattville last week.

The Rebels, now 7-2, have an open date this week. They will host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (19); 9-0; 228

2. Thompson; 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City; 8-1; 153

4. Auburn; 7-2; 121

5. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 113

6. James Clemens; 8-1; 100

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-4; 70

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 42

9. Sparkman; 8-2; 35

10. Spain Park; 5-4; 27

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-4) 11, Daphne (6-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (5-4) 4, Enterprise (6-3) 1.