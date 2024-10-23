Rebels receiving votes in new poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) holds the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the Class 7A poll, receiving votes following a third straight win, as the Rebels improved to 4-4 on the campaign.

This week, Vestavia Hills heads to Hoover for a rivalry game.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 8-0

2. Hoover; 7-2

3. Opelika; 8-1

4. Mary Montgomery; 8-1

5. Central-Phenix City; 6-2

6. Austin; 8-0

7. Thompson; 6-3

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2

9. Baker; 6-2

10. Enterprise; 5-3

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Vestavia Hills (4-4), Daphne (6-3).

