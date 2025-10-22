Rebels jump 2 more spots in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia LB Lawson Manown (0) fights to tackle Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

For the second straight week, Vestavia Hills rose two spots in the Class 7A poll. The Rebels are now No. 2 in the poll heading into the final region week.

The Rebels host rival Hoover this Friday in the region finale.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 8-1; 216

2. Vestavia Hills; 6-2; 144

3. Auburn; 7-2; 121

4. Thompson; 6-3; 117

5. Hoover; 6-3; 100

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 99

7. Mary Montgomery; 8-1; 86

8. Baker; 6-2; 52

9. Daphne; 7-2; 37

10. Fairhope; 7-2; 33

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3) 9, Opelika (6-3) 8, Prattville (5-3) 3, Dothan (5-3) 1.

