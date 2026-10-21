Rebels remain No. 4 in ASWA poll

by

Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A after a 27-24 win over Hewitt-Trussville last week. The Rebels, now 7-1, travel to top-ranked Prattville this week for the regular season finale.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (20); 8-0; 240

2. Thompson; 7-1; 174

3. Central-Phenix City; 7-1; 160

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-1; 145

5. Auburn; 6-2; 116

6. James Clemens; 7-1; 91

7. Opelika; 4-3; 61

8. Spain Park; 5-3; 50

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-4; 35

10. Daphne; 6-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (6-2) 17, Sparkman (7-2) 11, Fairhope (6-2) 5, Hoover (3-6) 1.