Rebels remain No. 4 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills Captains prepare to take the field before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A after a 27-24 win over Hewitt-Trussville last week. The Rebels, now 7-1, travel to top-ranked Prattville this week for the regular season finale.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Prattville (20); 8-0; 240

2. Thompson; 7-1; 174

3. Central-Phenix City; 7-1; 160

4. Vestavia Hills; 7-1; 145

5. Auburn; 6-2; 116

6. James Clemens; 7-1; 91

7. Opelika; 4-3; 61

8. Spain Park; 5-3; 50

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-4; 35

10. Daphne; 6-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (6-2) 17, Sparkman (7-2) 11, Fairhope (6-2) 5, Hoover (3-6) 1.