Rebels receiving votes again

× Expand Vestavia Head Coach Robert Evans talks to his team after a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the Class 7A poll, receiving votes following a blowout win over Oak Mountain to improve to 3-4 on the year.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County with an opportunity to even its record at .500.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 7-0

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1

3. Thompson; 6-2

4. Mary Montgomery; 7-1

5. Hoover; 6-2

6. Austin; 7-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2

8. Opelika; 7-1

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2

10. Baker; 6-1

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3), Vestavia Hills (3-4).

