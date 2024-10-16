Rebels receiving votes again

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the Class 7A poll, receiving votes following a blowout win over Oak Mountain to improve to 3-4 on the year.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County with an opportunity to even its record at .500.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (18); 7-0

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1

3. Thompson; 6-2

4. Mary Montgomery; 7-1

5. Hoover; 6-2

6. Austin; 7-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2

8. Opelika; 7-1

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2

10. Baker; 6-1

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3), Vestavia Hills (3-4).

