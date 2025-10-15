Rebels continue rising in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia RB Noah Boylan (2) runs the football during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills rose two more spots this week, rising to No. 4 in Class 7A after beating Oak Mountain last week.

This week, the Rebels play at Tuscaloosa County in a region contest.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 7-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 6-2; 183

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 8-0; 148

4. Vestavia Hills; 5-2; 111

5. Auburn; 6-2; 96

6. Daphne; 7-1; 89

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69

8. Hoover; 5-3; 50

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 40

10. Opelika; 6-2; 32

Others receiving votes: Austin (5-2) 6, Baker (5-2) 5, Huntsville (5-2) 4, Dothan (4-3) 2, Fairhope (6-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-3) 1.

