Rebels No. 4 for 6th straight week

by

Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A after a 6-3 win over Hoover last week. The Rebels, now 6-1, host Hewitt-Trussville this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 7-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 171

3. Prattville; 7-0; 168

4. Vestavia Hills; 6-1; 139

5. Auburn; 5-2; 99

6. Daphne; 6-1; 98

7. James Clemens; 6-1; 71

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 58

9. Opelika; 3-3; 42

10. Spain Park; 4-3; 25

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (5-2) 14, Fairhope (5-2) 6, Sparkman (6-2) 5, Carver-Montgomery (4-3) 2, Hoover (3-5) 2.