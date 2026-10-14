Rebels No. 4 for 6th straight week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Stubbs (14) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A after a 6-3 win over Hoover last week. The Rebels, now 6-1, host Hewitt-Trussville this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 7-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 171

3. Prattville; 7-0; 168

4. Vestavia Hills; 6-1; 139

5. Auburn; 5-2; 99

6. Daphne; 6-1; 98

7. James Clemens; 6-1; 71

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 58

9. Opelika; 3-3; 42

10. Spain Park; 4-3; 25

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (5-2) 14, Fairhope (5-2) 6, Sparkman (6-2) 5, Carver-Montgomery (4-3) 2, Hoover (3-5) 2.