Rebels jump a spot in ASWA poll

× Expand Vestavia students stand for the National Anthem before the Vestavia and Prattville game October 3, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Lindsay Handey

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills jumped a spot in this week's Class 7A poll, rising to No. 6 after a big win over Prattville last week.

The Rebels host Oak Mountain this Thursday in another region contest.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 6-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 5-2; 179

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 7-0; 142

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-1; 129

5. Opelika; 6-1; 89

6. Vestavia Hills; 4-2; 83

7. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 72

8. Auburn; 5-2; 54

9. Daphne; 6-1; 49

10. Hoover; 4-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-1) 10, Dothan (3-3) 2, Baker (4-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 1.

