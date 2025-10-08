Rebels jump a spot in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills jumped a spot in this week's Class 7A poll, rising to No. 6 after a big win over Prattville last week.

The Rebels host Oak Mountain this Thursday in another region contest.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (9); 6-1; 189

2. Thompson (8); 5-2; 179

3. Mary Montgomery (1); 7-0; 142

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-1; 129

5. Opelika; 6-1; 89

6. Vestavia Hills; 4-2; 83

7. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 72

8. Auburn; 5-2; 54

9. Daphne; 6-1; 49

10. Hoover; 4-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-1) 10, Dothan (3-3) 2, Baker (4-2) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 1.

