Rebels receiving votes in 7A poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the Class 7A poll once again, receiving votes again after taking an open date last week.

This week, Vestavia Hills is back in region play, making a trip to Prattville.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0

2. Auburn; 5-0

3. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0

4. Thompson; 4-2

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1

6. Mary Montgomery; 5-1

7. Hoover; 4-2

8. Austin; 5-0

9. Enterprise; 3-2

10. Baker; 4-1

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3), Opelika (5-1), James Clemens (4-1), Prattville (4-1), Vestavia Hills (1-4).

