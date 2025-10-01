Rebels remain No. 7 in ASWA poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills remained as the No. 7 team in Class 7A following an open date.

The Rebels are back in action this Friday night, as they host Prattville in a pivotal region contest.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hewitt-Trussville (13); 6-0; 201

2. Central-Phenix City (3); 5-1; 150

3. Thompson (2); 4-2; 141

4. Mary Montgomery; 6-0; 139

5. Auburn; 5-1; 110

6. Opelika; 5-1; 80

7. Vestavia Hills; 3-2; 70

8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-1; 54

9. Daphne; 5-1; 42

10. Hoover; 3-3; 17

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-1) 11, Fairhope (5-1) 9, Dothan (3-2) 2.

