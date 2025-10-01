Rebels remain No. 7 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia students get loud in the first half. High School Football game action Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills Friday September 19, 2025 at Thompson Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch)

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills remained as the No. 7 team in Class 7A following an open date.

The Rebels are back in action this Friday night, as they host Prattville in a pivotal region contest.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hewitt-Trussville (13); 6-0; 201

2. Central-Phenix City (3); 5-1; 150

3. Thompson (2); 4-2; 141

4. Mary Montgomery; 6-0; 139

5. Auburn; 5-1; 110

6. Opelika; 5-1; 80

7. Vestavia Hills; 3-2; 70

8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-1; 54

9. Daphne; 5-1; 42

10. Hoover; 3-3; 17

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-1) 11, Fairhope (5-1) 9, Dothan (3-2) 2.

