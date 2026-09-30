Rebels still No. 4 in ASWA poll

Photo by David Leong
Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) is stopped by Vestavia Hill's Cooper Moore (16), Carson Creel (25), and Nick Smith (20) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A. The Rebels were off last week and travel to Tuscaloosa County this week.
The full Class 6A poll:
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 5-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 173
3. Prattville; 5-0; 167
4. Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 140
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 97
6. Daphne; 4-1; 90
7. Auburn; 3-2; 74
8. Opelika; 2-2; 43
9. Hoover; 3-3; 38
10. Spain Park; 3-2; 37
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (4-1) 21, Fairhope (4-1) 14, Sparkman (5-1) 3, Enterprise (4-2) 2, Carver-Montgomery (3-3) 1.