Rebels receiving votes in 7A poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to his team after their 17 to 38 loss during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills appears in the Class 7A poll once again, receiving votes despite falling to 1-4 on the year with a loss to Thompson.

This week, Vestavia Hills takes an open date.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0

2. Auburn; 5-0

3. Thompson; 4-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0

5. Hoover; 4-1

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1

7. Mary Montgomery; 4-1

8. Austin; 4-0

9. Enterprise; 3-2

10. James Clemens; 4-0

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3), Baker (4-1), Vestavia Hills (1-4), Prattville (4-1).

