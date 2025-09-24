Rebels drop in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia QB Price LaMaster makes a run up the middle in the first half. High School Football game action Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills Friday September 19, 2025 at Thompson Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch)

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills dropped to No. 7 in the 7A poll this week, following a 35-3 loss to Thompson last Friday. The Rebels were without a couple key players due to injury, and only trailed 7-3 at the half.

The Rebels take their open date this week before jumping back into region play next week.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 5-0; 198

2. Thompson (6); 4-1; 178

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-0; 144

4. Mary Montgomery; 5-0; 127

5. Auburn; 4-1; 106

6. Opelika; 4-1; 78

7. Vestavia Hills; 3-2; 70

8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-1; 54

9. Daphne; 4-1; 31

10. Bob Jones; 4-1; 9

Others receiving votes: Hoover (2-3) 8, Austin (4-1) 7, Fairhope (4-1) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 6, Dothan (3-2) 4.

