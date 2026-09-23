Rebels remain at No. 4 in ASWA poll

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held tight at No. 4 in Class 6A. The Rebels beat Spain Park 30-7 last week and have an open date this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 5-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 172

3. Prattville; 5-0; 167

4. Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 141

5. Daphne; 4-1; 84

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 83

7. Hoover; 3-2; 77

8. Auburn; 3-2; 60

9. Opelika; 2-2; 40

10. Spain Park; 3-2; 34

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (4-1) 20, Fairhope (4-1) 16, Sparkman (4-1) 3, Carver-Montgomery (3-2) 2, Enterprise (3-2) 1.