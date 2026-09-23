Rebels remain at No. 4 in ASWA poll

Photo by David Leong
Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) jumps over Spain Park's Dwight Beckford (8) on his way to the end zone during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Vestavia Hills held tight at No. 4 in Class 6A. The Rebels beat Spain Park 30-7 last week and have an open date this week.
The full Class 6A poll:
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 5-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 172
3. Prattville; 5-0; 167
4. Vestavia Hills; 4-1; 141
5. Daphne; 4-1; 84
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 83
7. Hoover; 3-2; 77
8. Auburn; 3-2; 60
9. Opelika; 2-2; 40
10. Spain Park; 3-2; 34
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (4-1) 20, Fairhope (4-1) 16, Sparkman (4-1) 3, Carver-Montgomery (3-2) 2, Enterprise (3-2) 1.