Rebels receiving votes in 7A poll

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia DL William Plaisance (31) runs to celebrate play in the Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia game at Thomspon Reynolds Stadium on Sept. 6, 2024.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the fourth week of games, Vestavia Hills appears again, in the Class 7A receiving votes column. The Rebels are back in the mix after earning their first win at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last week.

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Thompson in a 7A, Region 3 contest.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 4-0

2. Auburn; 4-0

3. Thompson; 3-1

4. Carver-Montgomery; 4-0

5. Hoover; 3-1

6. Enterprise; 3-1

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1

8. Mary Montgomery; 3-1

9. Austin; 3-0

10. Dothan; 2-2

Others receiving votes: Prattville (4-0), James Clemens (3-0), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2), Vestavia Hills (1-3).

