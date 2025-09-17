Rebels stay No. 5 in ASWA poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Sloan Morgan (20) kicks an extra point during a game between Vestavia and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Fri, Sept. 12, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills is still at No. 5 in the Class 7A poll, after the Rebels knocked off Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-21 last week. The four teams in front of the Rebels all won as well.

Vestavia Hills heads to Thompson this week in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (13); 4-0; 201

2. Thompson (5); 3-1; 173

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 144

4. Mary Montgomery; 4-0; 120

5. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 107

6. Auburn; 3-1; 92

7. Opelika; 3-1; 61

8. Bob Jones; 4-0; 41

9. Dothan; 3-1; 27

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Hoover (1-3) 15, Carver-Montgomery (3-1) 11, Daphne (3-1) 6, Baker (3-1) 4, Prattville (3-1) 2.

