Rebels stick at No. 4

Photo by David Leong
Vestavia cheerleaders prepare to lead their team onto the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Fri, Sept. 11, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.
Vestavia Hills held at No. 4 in Class 6A. The Rebels beat Oak Mountain 43-13 last week and host Spain Park this week.
The full Class 6A poll:
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 4-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 173
3. Prattville; 4-0; 157
4. Vestavia Hills; 3-1; 134
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 125
6. Auburn; 3-1; 103
7. Spain Park; 3-1; 66
8. Daphne; 3-1; 52
9. Hoover; 2-2; 46
10. Opelika; 1-2; 20
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-1) 16, Fairhope (3-1) 5, Carver-Montgomery (2-2) 3.