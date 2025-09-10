Rebels hold in 7A poll

Shawn Bowles
Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) fights for extra yards in a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles
The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.
Vestavia Hills remained at No. 5 in the 7A poll despite falling to Hewitt-Trussville last week.
The Rebels host Hillcrest-Tusclaoosa in a key region game this Friday.
The full Class 7A poll:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (12); 3-0; 197
2. Thompson (6); 2-1; 178
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 139
4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 114
5. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 83
6. Auburn; 2-1; 81
7. Dothan; 3-0; 71
8. Hoover; 1-2; 60
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 42
10. Opelika; 2-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Baker (3-0) 20, Bob Jones (3-0) 12, Enterprise (2-1) 2, Huntsville (3-0) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-1) 1.
