Rebels hold in 7A poll

× Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) fights for extra yards in a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills remained at No. 5 in the 7A poll despite falling to Hewitt-Trussville last week.

The Rebels host Hillcrest-Tusclaoosa in a key region game this Friday.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (12); 3-0; 197

2. Thompson (6); 2-1; 178

3. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 139

4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 114

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 83

6. Auburn; 2-1; 81

7. Dothan; 3-0; 71

8. Hoover; 1-2; 60

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 42

10. Opelika; 2-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Baker (3-0) 20, Bob Jones (3-0) 12, Enterprise (2-1) 2, Huntsville (3-0) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-1) 1.

