Rebels hold at No. 2 in rankings

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills dropped to No. 4 in Class 6A, down from No. 2 a week ago. The Rebels fell 49-0 to Thompson last week and host Oak Mountain this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 2-1; 171

3. Prattville; 3-0; 138

4. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 117

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 112

6. Spain Park; 3-0; 110

7. Auburn; 2-1; 105

8. Hoover; 2-1; 61

9. Opelika; 1-1; 55

10. Daphne; 2-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (2-1) 9, Dothan (2-1) 8, James Clemens (2-1) 2.