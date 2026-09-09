Rebels hold at No. 2 in rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills dropped to No. 4 in Class 6A, down from No. 2 a week ago. The Rebels fell 49-0 to Thompson last week and host Oak Mountain this week.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 2-1; 171

3. Prattville; 3-0; 138

4. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 117

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 112

6. Spain Park; 3-0; 110

7. Auburn; 2-1; 105

8. Hoover; 2-1; 61

9. Opelika; 1-1; 55

10. Daphne; 2-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (2-1) 9, Dothan (2-1) 8, James Clemens (2-1) 2.