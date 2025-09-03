Rebels jump up in 7A poll

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills has been a consistent player in the bottom half of the Class 7A top 10 in recent years, and began the 2025 season in that position again.

The Rebels jumped up a couple spots after improving to 2-0 last week, with a 42-14 rout of No. 3 Auburn. As a result, Vestavia Hills moved to No. 5 in this week's poll.

Vestavia Hills travels to Hewitt-Trussville this Friday for the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (11); 2-0; 191

2. Thompson (7); 1-1; 179

3. Hoover; 1-1; 131

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 118

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 111

6. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 91

7. Opelika; 2-0; 59

8. Auburn; 1-1; 54

9. Enterprise; 2-0; 51

10. Dothan; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-0) 10, Baker (2-0) 4.

