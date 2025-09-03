Rebels jump up in 7A poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Rebels rush the field before a game between Vestavia and Auburn on Thurs, Aug. 28, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills has been a consistent player in the bottom half of the Class 7A top 10 in recent years, and began the 2025 season in that position again.

The Rebels jumped up a couple spots after improving to 2-0 last week, with a 42-14 rout of No. 3 Auburn. As a result, Vestavia Hills moved to No. 5 in this week's poll.

Vestavia Hills travels to Hewitt-Trussville this Friday for the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (11); 2-0; 191

2. Thompson (7); 1-1; 179

3. Hoover; 1-1; 131

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 118

5. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 111

6. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 91

7. Opelika; 2-0; 59

8. Auburn; 1-1; 54

9. Enterprise; 2-0; 51

10. Dothan; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-0) 10, Baker (2-0) 4.

