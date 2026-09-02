Rebels hold at No. 2 in rankings

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 2 in Class 6A with 177 points after a 23-7 win over Benjamin Russell last week. The Rebels, now 2-0, travel to top-ranked Thompson this week to open Class 6A, Region 3 play.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 2-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 177

3. Central-Phenix City; 1-1; 150

4. Hoover; 2-0; 138

5. Prattville; 2-0; 100

6. Auburn; 1-1; 96

7. Spain Park; 2-0; 86

8. Opelika; 0-1; 60

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 57

10. Enterprise; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Daphne (1-1) 5, Gadsden City (1-1) 3, Dothan (1-1) 2.