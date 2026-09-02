Rebels hold at No. 2 in rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) throws the ball downfield during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills held at No. 2 in Class 6A with 177 points after a 23-7 win over Benjamin Russell last week. The Rebels, now 2-0, travel to top-ranked Thompson this week to open Class 6A, Region 3 play.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 2-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 177

3. Central-Phenix City; 1-1; 150

4. Hoover; 2-0; 138

5. Prattville; 2-0; 100

6. Auburn; 1-1; 96

7. Spain Park; 2-0; 86

8. Opelika; 0-1; 60

9. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 57

10. Enterprise; 2-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Daphne (1-1) 5, Gadsden City (1-1) 3, Dothan (1-1) 2.