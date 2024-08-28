Rebels receiving votes this week

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Vestavia wide receiver Chase Webb (2) catches a touchdown pass during a game between the Spain Park Jaguars and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its weekly high school football poll Wednesday morning.

After the first week of games, Vestavia Hills is receiving votes in the Class 7A poll. The Rebels fell to Carver-Montgomery 41-19 in the season opener.

This week, the Rebels travel to Auburn for another non-region contest.

Here's the rest of the 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (18); 1-0

2. Enterprise; 1-0

3. Thompson; 0-1

4. Auburn; 1-0

5. Hoover; 1-0

6. Dothan; 1-0

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0

8. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0

10. Mary Montgomery; 0-1

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0), James Clemens (1-0), Vestavia Hills (0-1), Prattville (1-0).

