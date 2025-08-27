Rebels remain in 7A poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players warmup before a game between Vestavia and Westside on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Vestavia Hills has been a consistent player in the bottom half of the Class 7A top 10 in recent years, and began the 2025 season in that position again.

The Rebels began the season as the No. 7 team in 7A, and opened the season with a 49-7 rout of Westside out of South Carolina.

As a result, Vestavia Hills remained at No. 7 in the 7A poll. The Rebels will host No. 3 Auburn on Thursday night.

The full Class 7A poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (18); 1-0; 216

2. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 152

3. Auburn; 1-0; 145

4. Hoover; 0-1; 117

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 112

6. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 90

7. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 62

8. Opelika; 1-0; 52

9. Enterprise; 1-0; 38

10. Dothan; 1-0; 24

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (1-0) 13, Prattville (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Carver-Montgomery (0-1) 1.

