Rebels jump to No. 2 in rankings

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year this week. Vestavia Hills jumped to No. 2 in Class 6A after a 1-0 start, up from No. 4 in the preseason poll, and picked up 165 points.

Vestavia Hills rolled past Parker last Thursday to get the season started. The Rebels have a tough test this week, heading to Benjamin Russell on Friday.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 165

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 132

4. Opelika; 0-0; 114

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 113

6. Hoover; 1-0; 109

7. Auburn; 0-1; 82

8. Prattville; 1-0; 68

9. Spain Park; 1-0; 60

10. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Dothan (1-0) 9, Enterprise (1-0) 9, James Clemens (1-0) 8, Gadsden City (0-1) 2, Daphne (0-1) 1.