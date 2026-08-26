Rebels jump to No. 2 in rankings

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Price LaMaster (10) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year this week. Vestavia Hills jumped to No. 2 in Class 6A after a 1-0 start, up from No. 4 in the preseason poll, and picked up 165 points.

Vestavia Hills rolled past Parker last Thursday to get the season started. The Rebels have a tough test this week, heading to Benjamin Russell on Friday.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240

2. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 165

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 132

4. Opelika; 0-0; 114

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 113

6. Hoover; 1-0; 109

7. Auburn; 0-1; 82

8. Prattville; 1-0; 68

9. Spain Park; 1-0; 60

10. Carver-Montgomery; 1-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Dothan (1-0) 9, Enterprise (1-0) 9, James Clemens (1-0) 8, Gadsden City (0-1) 2, Daphne (0-1) 1.