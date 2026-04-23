Rebels baseball ascends to No. 1

by

Sports

In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the regular season, the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team ascended to the No. 1 spot in Class 7A.

The Rebels won 10 games in a row earlier this month to ascend to the top spot.

Vestavia's softball team is having a great season as well, posting a 31-5 record through Wednesday. The Rebels are now ranked No. 3 in 7A and are set to begin the area tournament next weekend.

Here are the full baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (26-9)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (24-7)

3. Enterprise (28-5)

4. Tuscaloosa Co. (23-11)

5. Auburn (23-10)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-12)

7. Bob Jones (24-14)

8. Fairhope (23-9)

9. Thompson (21-17)

10. Hoover (24-15)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (21-15), Grissom (19-15), Huntsville (21-14), James Clemens (20-15), Oak Mountain (21-15), Prattville (24-10), Sparkman (20-17).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (35-1-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (35-7-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (31-5)

4. Daphne (29-11)

5. Enterprise (32-7-1)

6. Fairhope (19-7-1)

7. Auburn (25-8)

8. Oak Mountain (16-12)

9. Austin (27-15)

10. Huntsville (26-16)

Others nominated: Baker (26-15-2), Central-Phenix City (21-15), Dothan (26-13), Hoover (26-12-1), Opelika (19-15), Prattville (23-13), Sparkman (18-12).