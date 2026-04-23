Rebels baseball ascends to No. 1

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia teammates congratulate outfielder/pitcher Whit Williamson (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County at Sammy Dunn Field on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the regular season, the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team ascended to the No. 1 spot in Class 7A.

The Rebels won 10 games in a row earlier this month to ascend to the top spot.

Vestavia's softball team is having a great season as well, posting a 31-5 record through Wednesday. The Rebels are now ranked No. 3 in 7A and are set to begin the area tournament next weekend.

Here are the full baseball and softball rankings:

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (26-9)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (24-7)

3. Enterprise (28-5)

4. Tuscaloosa Co. (23-11)

5. Auburn (23-10)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-12)

7. Bob Jones (24-14)

8. Fairhope (23-9)

9. Thompson (21-17)

10. Hoover (24-15)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (21-15), Grissom (19-15), Huntsville (21-14), James Clemens (20-15), Oak Mountain (21-15), Prattville (24-10), Sparkman (20-17).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (35-1-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (35-7-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (31-5)

4. Daphne (29-11)

5. Enterprise (32-7-1)

6. Fairhope (19-7-1)

7. Auburn (25-8)

8. Oak Mountain (16-12)

9. Austin (27-15)

10. Huntsville (26-16)

Others nominated: Baker (26-15-2), Central-Phenix City (21-15), Dothan (26-13), Hoover (26-12-1), Opelika (19-15), Prattville (23-13), Sparkman (18-12).