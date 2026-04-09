Rebels baseball, softball teams ranked No. 2

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Sports

Both Vestavia Hills High School baseball and softball teams are continuing to have great seasons, as both check in at No. 2 in Class 7A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

The Rebels baseball team in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, and over the last week has notched wins over Thompson, John Carroll and Hewitt-Trussville (twice), to improve to 22-8 on the campaign.

Vestavia's softball team returned to action and edged Oak Mountain 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Rebels are on 24-3 on the year.

Here are the full softball rankings:

Class 7A

1. Thompson (27-1-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (32-6-1)

4. Daphne (26-10)

5. Fairhope (17-6)

6. Enterprise (22-6-1)

7. Auburn (18-7)

8. Huntsville (21-10)

9. Austin (26-14)

10. Baker (24-12-2)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (18-13), Dothan (19-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-11), Hoover (20-10-1), James Clemens (17-16-1), Oak Mountain (12-12), Opelika (15-14), Prattville (18-10), Sparkman (12-9).

Here are the full baseball rankings:

Class 7A

1. Enterprise (23-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-8)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

4. Prattville (23-5)

5. Thompson (18-12)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-9)

7. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-9)

8. Auburn (18-9)

9. Bob Jones (19-12)

10. Oak Mountain (20-9)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (17-13), Fairhope (16-8), Florence (17-8), Grissom (14-14), Hoover (20-12), Huntsville (17-12), James Clemens (15-14), Opelika (17-13), Sparkman (15-14).