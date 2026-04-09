Rebels baseball, softball teams ranked No. 2

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills infielder/outfielder Price LaMaster (26) swings at the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County at Sammy Dunn Field on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Both Vestavia Hills High School baseball and softball teams are continuing to have great seasons, as both check in at No. 2 in Class 7A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

The Rebels baseball team in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, and over the last week has notched wins over Thompson, John Carroll and Hewitt-Trussville (twice), to improve to 22-8 on the campaign.

Vestavia's softball team returned to action and edged Oak Mountain 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Rebels are on 24-3 on the year.

Here are the full softball rankings:

Class 7A

1. Thompson (27-1-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (32-6-1)

4. Daphne (26-10)

5. Fairhope (17-6)

6. Enterprise (22-6-1)

7. Auburn (18-7)

8. Huntsville (21-10)

9. Austin (26-14)

10. Baker (24-12-2)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (18-13), Dothan (19-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-11), Hoover (20-10-1), James Clemens (17-16-1), Oak Mountain (12-12), Opelika (15-14), Prattville (18-10), Sparkman (12-9).

Here are the full baseball rankings:

Class 7A

1. Enterprise (23-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-8)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

4. Prattville (23-5)

5. Thompson (18-12)

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-9)

7. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-9)

8. Auburn (18-9)

9. Bob Jones (19-12)

10. Oak Mountain (20-9)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (17-13), Fairhope (16-8), Florence (17-8), Grissom (14-14), Hoover (20-12), Huntsville (17-12), James Clemens (15-14), Opelika (17-13), Sparkman (15-14).