Rebels baseball, softball teams ranked

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Leong Vestavia Hills High School baseball team celebrates on March 2, 2026. Photo courtesy of David Leong

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball and softball teams are off to solid starts in the 2026 season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has each team ranked in the top 10 as of the March 26 rankings.

Vestavia's softball team is up to No. 3 in Class 7A so far, winning 20 of its first 22 games this season. The Rebels recently finished up play at the Gulf Coast Classic, making a run to the quarterfinals.

The Rebels have already notched wins over the likes of Hewitt-Trussville, Moody, Hoover, Springville and others, giving credence to the idea that they have potential to have a great season.

Here are the full softball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Thompson (24-0-2)

2. Daphne (17-5)

3. Vestavia Hills (20-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (21-4)

5. Enterprise (17-3-1)

6. Fairhope (14-4)

7. Auburn (11-4)

8. Huntsville (15-7)

9. Prattville (16-6)

10. Hoover (13-8)

Others nominated: Austin (16-11), Baker (11-9-1), Central-Phenix City (9-9), Dothan (15-9), Grissom (15-13), James Clemens (15-9-1), Opelika (15-11), Sparkman (8-4), Tuscaloosa Co. (13-11).

Vestavia's baseball team is in the mix of a highly-competitive 7A field and is ranked No. 8 at this point. The Rebels were 12-7 at the time of the rankings, and has beaten Chelsea, Dothan and Hartselle this spring.

Here are the full baseball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Enterprise (19-2)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)

3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-5)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (14-3)

5. Prattville (20-3)

6. Hoover (15-6)

7. Thompson (14-10)

8. Vestavia Hills (12-7)

9. Bob Jones (12-11)

10. Auburn (12-7)

Others nominated: Austin (15-12), Central-Phenix City (12-8), Fairhope (12-7), Florence (15-6), Huntsville (11-10), James Clemens (11-10), Oak Mountain (11-7), Opelika (14-10), Sparkman (11-10).